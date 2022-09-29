There are a ton of different meals that you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you will be given the recipes for some of these meals, most of them are hidden until you figure them out for yourself. One of the more difficult meals to create is Gazpacho, mainly because it is hard to determine what ingredients are in it. Gazpacho is actually a pretty easy meal to create and one that you can make relatively quickly if you have all the areas unlocked. This guide will show you how to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gazpacho recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gazpacho is a four-star appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Every recipe in the game is categorized as a one to a five-star meal with the number of stars showing how many different ingredients are required to make it. Since Gazpacho is a four-star meal, that means it requires four different ingredients to make. These ingredients are scattered all across the valley and will require you to unlock multiple biomes before you can make the meal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can even think about making Gazpacho, you will need to open the way to Dazzle Beach, Frosted Heights, and the Forest of Valor. These biomes hold all of the ingredients required to make the meal. After they are unlocked, collect the following ingredients to make Gazpacho:

Onion

Tomato

Cucumber

A Spice

To start, Onions are found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. After unlocking the stall, you will need to upgrade it at least once to get Onions or Onion Seeds. Next, Cucumbers are able to be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights. For Cucumbers, you will only need to unlock the stall and not upgrade. Goofy will sell both Cucumbers and Cucumber Seeds in this location.

Related: How to make Potato Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomatoes are found on Dazzle Beach. Once again, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in this area in order to buy Tomatoes or Tomato Seeds. You can also frequently find Tomatoes growing in Wall-E’s garden if you have it unlocked. Finally, you need one spice. This spice can be any of them found around the valley. The easiest spices to get are Oregano and Basil since they both grow around the Plaza. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make Gazpacho.