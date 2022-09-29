As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that will be used to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals will increase your energy if consumed or increase your Friendship Level if given away. One of the many different meals you can make is Potato Puffs. These little puffs are filled with cheesy goodness that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. This guide will show you how to make Potato Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Potato Puffs recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires ingredients to make. While some meals, like Crudites, are simple and require only one ingredient to cook, most recipes require multiple ingredients. Since Potato Puffs are a three-star meal, they require three ingredients to create. These ingredients are scattered about the valley and it is up to you to locate them if you wish to make the meal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Potato Puffs are the hardest meal to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients for this meal are actually quite easy to find but may take a while to obtain depending on how fast you progress through the game. You will need the following ingredients to make the meal:

Potato

Cheese

Eggs

The easiest of these ingredients to obtain are Cheese and Eggs. Both of these ingredients are able to be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry once you have unlocked the restaurant. These ingredients will cost you 180 and 220 Star Coins for a total of 400.

Potatoes are a little bit harder to obtain and will require a decent amount of work on your part to get. For starters, you need to unlock the Forgotten Lands biome. This is the biome past the Sunlit Plateau. Unlocking this area will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight so make sure to save up. Once you have the biome unlocked, pay the amount required to open Goofy’s Stall in the area and upgrade it once. After this, you will be able to buy Potatoes and Potato Seeds from the stall. Add all the ingredients together at a cooking station and you will have yourself some Potato Puffs.