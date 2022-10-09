How to make Golden Egg and Tomato in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of recipes in Tower of Fantasy, most of which you only unlock as you reach near the mid and end game. That’s why there are only a few good recipes for beginner players; a great starting recipe is Golden Egg and Tomato. It’s a useful recipe to recover a good amount of health and satiety. This Tower of Fantasy guide will tell you how to get Golden Egg and Tomato recipe and its ingredients.

Golden Egg and Tomato recipe

Golden Egg and Tomato is an uncommon recipe that you can use without progressing much since you can easily get it early in the game. Consuming it will immediately restore 12% and 3,200 health and seven satiety points, making it a great early-game dish. To make Golden Egg and Tomato, you need two simple ingredients and its recipe. Here are all the ingredients you will need to make Golden Egg and Tomato recipe.

x2 Thornmatoes

x1 Poultry Egg

How to get the Golden Egg and Tomato recipe

You need to find a cooking bot to get the Golden Egg and Tomato recipe. Once you do that, interact with it and select the creation tab. Put all the required ingredients until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, cook it, and you will get the Golden Egg and Tomato recipe.

Related: How to make Fruit Cake in Tower of Fantasy

Where to gather Golden Egg and Tomato ingredients

You only need two ingredients for the Golden Egg and Tomato recipe; thornmatoes and poultry egg. Firstly, to get thornmatoes, you need to look for them in Navia and Astra. We recommend checking the sideway areas in Astra; you will find plenty of them. Lastly, to get poultry eggs, you need to climb some higher areas, and you will get your hands on many of them.