How to make Fruit Cake in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy features many food items, but there are only a few sweet items. One such dessert that is useful and tasty is Fruit Cake. It’s easy to make the Fruit Cake, and it is one of the best healing items in the game. Here is how you can get the Fruit Cake recipe and its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Fruit Cake recipe

There are tons of rare foods that can help you get additional health, but most of their ingredients are hard to gather. But Fruit Cake is one of the easiest and best recipes to make for health in Tower of Fantasy, as it grants you 15% and 20,000 health and 10 satiety points. To make it, you need its recipe and four easy ingredients. Here are all the ingredients you need to make Fruit Cake in Tower of Fantasy.

x2 Strawberry

x1 Homi Grain

x1 Fallen Fruit

x1 Poultry Egg

How to get the Fruit Cake recipe

Getting the Fruit Cake recipe is easy. All you need to do is go and interact with a cooking bot. In the bot options, select creation from below. Put all of the ingredients for the Fruit Cake in a generous amount until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, cook them, and you will get the Fruit Cake recipe.

Where to gather Fruit Cake ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

All the ingredients for Fruit Cake are easy to find, except for strawberries. However, if you know where to look, it’s not that hard to find them. You can only find strawberries in a few specific areas of Navia. After getting your hands on strawberries, you can look for the rest of the ingredients in the whole world of the game. You will easily come across all the ingredients while exploring different regions.