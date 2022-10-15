There are a decent number of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you may or may not recognize from the many Disney movies out there. One example of this is the Gray Stuff. This delicious dessert comes straight out of Beauty and the Beast. Now you can make it as long as you gather the right ingredients for it. This guide will show you how to make Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gray Stuff recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There has always been confusion about what the Gray Stuff in Beauty and the Beast is. After all, it doesn’t look very appetizing but the dancing tableware will tell you otherwise. Each recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars to show how many ingredients are required to make them. Since Gray Stuff is a three-star meal, you will need three ingredients to make it.

Before you can make a plate of Gray Stuff, you will need to unlock two different biomes; the Sunlit Plateau and the Sugarcane. The two biomes should cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Once that is all complete, gather the following ingredients to make the Gray Stuff:

A Dairy Product

Cocoa Beans

Sugarcane

Since the Gray Stuff recipe is versatile, you can use any dairy product in the game. Each of the dairy products can be found in the Chez Remy Pantry. We used milk in our recipe. Cocoa Beans can be found growing on trees in the Sunlit Plateau. Finally, the Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If it is unavailable, you can grow your own Sugarcane using seeds from Goofy’s Stall instead.