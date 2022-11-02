Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with ingredients for you to gather and turn into delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, be given to residents to increase their friendship level, or even sold to Goofy for extra coins. One of the many meals you can make is Hearty Salad; a simple entree. This guide will show you how to make Hearty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Heart Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. This is meant to show how many ingredients are needed to make each of the meals. Since Hearty Salad is a three-star meal, you will need three ingredients to make it. Luckily, this is one of the easiest meals to make in the game and you can gather everything that you need early on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hearty Salad is a versatile recipe which means you have a wide range of ingredients that you can use to make it. Because of what is needed for the recipe, you don’t actually need to unlock any of the biomes in the game to make this meal. You simply need to gather the following ingredients to make it:

Vegetable

Lettuce

Vegetable

While many recipes in the game require you to unlock additional biomes or even unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant, you can gather all of the ingredients needed for the Hearty Salad in the Peaceful Meadow. Lettuce is the only ingredient that is fixed and it can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. If you want, you can make the recipe using three heads of Lettuce. You can also use Carrots, Seaweed, Bell Peppers, and more.