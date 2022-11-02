How to make Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s entrée menu is littered with multiple variations of the traditional Japanese food, Sushi. Although some quests will task you with creating a specific fish dish, most of the time you’ll end up having to discover these recipes for yourself. A particularly easy variant you can create in the game is Maki, which we’ll show you how to make below.

Maki recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To create Maki in the game, you will need to gather the following ingredients:

Fish (any)

Seaweed

Rice

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use any type of fish that you want for this recipe. In creating our version of Maki, we opted to go with Cod which is available in the Dazzle Beach biome. Any other species that you can catch in other areas, such as Bream in the Peaceful Meadow zone, will suffice.

Next, Seaweed can be found on the shore of the Dazzle Beach biome which you’ll have to unlock for 1,000 Dreamlight. Alternatively, you can also catch it by using your Fishing Rod on any fishing spot that isn’t bubbling in the same area.

Rice, the most common ingredient in any Sushi recipe, is purchasable at the Glade of Trust biome for 95 Star Coins. To save on money, you can also plant Rice instead by buying its seeds for 35 Star Coins, however, you’ll have to wait 50 minutes before they can be harvested.

But before you can purchase the aforementioned ingredient, you’ll need to open the biome it’s located in for 5,000 Dreamlight and Goofy’s Stall also has to be repaired for 2,000 Star Coins. Additionally, you may also need to spend another 5,000 Star Coins for the first stall upgrade in order to make more items available for sale.