How to make Margherita Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will create magnificent meals for yourself and the residents of the valley to enjoy. These meals are often used to replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the residents, or complete quests. One of the meals you can make early on is a Margherita Pizza. You will be tasked to make this pizza by none other than Remy himself. This guide will show you how to make a Margherita Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Margherita Pizza recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You may not know about the Margherita Pizza being in the game until you go and visit Remy in the Ratatouille Realm inside Dream Castle. During his quest, he will task you with making the pizza as part of the menu for the restaurant. Luckily, you have everything you need in the restaurant. Outside of the restaurant, you won’t be so lucky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ingredients for a Margherita Pizza can be found early in the game. You will need to unlock one biome to be able to obtain all of the ingredients outside of the Ratatouille Realm. You will need to get the following ingredients to make a Margherita Pizza:

A Spice

Tomato

Cheese

Wheat

To make this pizza outside of the Ratatouille Realm, first, you will need to unlock Remy and open the Chez Remy restaurant in the valley. Once you have accomplished this, you will be able to purchase the Cheese from the Chez Remy Pantry.

Next, you can find spices all over the valley. The easiest spices to obtain are Basil and Oregano. Both spices can be found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes of the valley. Wheat is also found in the Peaceful Valley. You can purchase Wheat or Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the area. Finally, Tomatoes are found at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. You can either purchase Tomatoes or Tomato Seeds from the stall. Once you have all of the ingredients, throw them together at a cooking station and you will have yourself a Margherita Pizza.