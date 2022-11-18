How to make Mark die in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

If anyone in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me has plot armor, it’s Mark. You won’t be able to kill him until you get to the Lighthouse, and even then, you have to do a few specific things to kill him before the final scene at the lake. We’ve collected every potential Mark death below to make your road to his demise a bit easier. Keep in mind that there will be full spoilers below.

How to kill Mark in Reunion

Mark’s path is a bit different from everyone else’s because, if you want him to die before Lake, you actually need everyone besides Kate to be dead before you get to Reunion. It doesn’t really matter how you kill Erin, Jaime, and Charlie, but you need to do it. Then, when Reunion kicks off, you’ll need to walk upstairs and choose the option to “help Mark.” This is actually Du’Met in disguise and he will capture both Kate and Mark. From here, there’s no way to save Mark from dying. No matter what you choose to do with Du’Met’s offer, you and Kate will die.

How to kill Mark in Lake

If you don’t run into Du’Met’s final deal, Mark will have quite a few chances to die in the final scene. Just screw up one of his QTEs and Mark will find himself dead at the bottom of the lake.

Personally, we would recommend killing Mark during Lake instead of Reunion. Not only is the latter more horrific, but it also means that you won’t be able to help Connie the dog swim to safety. Really, that’s the most important person to save out of this cast of characters. Who cares about Lonnit Entertainment?