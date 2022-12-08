Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recipes for you to learn and meals for you to make. The meals that you cook can be used to replenish your energy, sold for a profit, or even used to complete quests for the residents. One of the many recipes in the games is for Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies; a classic holiday treat that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. This guide will show you how to make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since the recipe for Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies is only two stars, you will need to get two ingredients to make it. Of course, things aren’t ever that simple and you will need to unlock one of the biomes of the valley before you can make these cookies.

Related: Where to Find Bonnie’s Drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The biome that you need to unlock prior to making this meal is the Forgotten Land. This biome is the most costly of all the ones you can unlock in the game and is on the other side of the Sunlit Plateau. To reach this area, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight and then unlock the Forgotten Land for an additional 15,000 Dreamlight. Once you have this area unlocked, gather the following ingredients for the cookies:

Ginger

Wheat

Related: How to make a Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat is a very simple ingredient to obtain and can be found at the start of the game. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome. Ginger, on the other hand, is found in the Forgotten Land biome. Luckily, you don’t need to buy it. You simply need to harvest it from around the biome wherever you see it. Once you have the two ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make the cookies.