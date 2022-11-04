How to make Multigrain Porridge in Tower of Fantasy

You will find many food items in Tower of Fantasy, all of which are useful for various situations. One such useful item is Multigrain Porridge which helps you recover health and more. Making the Multigrain Porridge is easy as you only need simple ingredients. Here is how to make Multigrain Porridge and where to gather its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Multigrain Porridge recipe

The Multigrain Porridge recipe is one of the best Vera food items for a quick recovery of health and endurance. Eating it will restore 15% and 20,000 of your health. You also recover 500 endurance, making this recipe ideal for many scenarios. Cooking Multigrain Porridge is easy since you only need three simple ingredients and its recipe.

x2 Pumpkin

x2 Rice

x1 Corn

How to get the Multigrain Porridge recipe

It’s impossible to cook the Multigrain Porridge without its recipe, but you can easily get it. Head to any cooking bot, and interact with it. In the bot’s menu, select Creation from the options below. Now, put all the Multigrain Porridge ingredients until you get a 90 to 100% success rate. After that, hit cook, and the bot will grant you the recipe.

Where to gather Multigrain Porridge ingredients

To make a Multigrain Porridge recipe, you need three ingredients; corn, rice, and pumpkins. To get corn, head to the Mirroria food vendor; you will find her standing near the platform’s edge in the reception area of the city. You can also get rice from her, but rice is not exclusive to her, as it’s available at other food vendors.

Pumpkins are only found on the Vera map, and a great place to look for them is the Quicksand Belt area. There is one quicksand belt south of the Silent Oasis. When you are near the quicksand belt, look for the pumpkins and carefully pick them up; if you fall into the quicksand, you will die.