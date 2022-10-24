How to make Mushu’s Congee in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With so many familiar characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s only fitting that some of the most iconic Disney dishes made their way into the game. From Kronk’s piping-hot Spinach Puffs to Remy’s mouth-watering Ratatouille, there are plenty of memorable meals you can recreate in the game. Another recipe that can be made within the Valley is Mushu’s Congee, which we’ll be showing you how to make so you can defeat the Huns.

Mushu’s Congee recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This particular dish has a deserved rating of five stars, which means that it is made up of the following five ingredients:

Rice

Eggs

Mushroom

Garlic

Ginger

Where to find Rice

Both Rice and Rice Seeds are only purchasable at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome for 92 and 35 Star Coins, respectively. However, it does take a fairly long time to grow its seeds as it needs 50 minutes for it to grow fully. You will also need to unlock the biome first for 5,000 Dreamlight, and you’ll also need to repair the stall for 2,000 Star Coins.

Where to find Eggs

Eggs can be bought at the Chez Remy pantry for 220 Star Coins once you’ve unlocked Remy from the Dream Castle and after you’ve finished his first two quests.

Where to find Mushrooms

Mushrooms can be found growing on the ground throughout the Glade of Trust biome, which is unlockable for 3,000 Dreamlight.

Where to find Garlic

Garlic can be acquired by traveling to the Forest of Valor biome and harvesting the sprouts scattered throughout the area. Before you can collect Garlic, this area must be unlocked by spending 3,000 Dreamlight first.

Where to find Ginger

Finally, Ginger is another spice that can be located in the Forgotten Lands biome. This area also happens to be the most expensive place to unlock in the game because you’ll need to spend 15,000 Dreamlight to open it. You’ll also have to unlock the Sunlit Plateau biome for 7,000 Dreamlight beforehand to get to it.