As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find various ingredients that you can use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. While some of these meals are pretty difficult to make, others are rather simple. French Fries is a simple dish to make with ingredients that are hard to get your hands on. This guide will show you how to make French Fries in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

French Fries recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

French Fries is a meal that only requires two ingredients to make. Compared to meals like Mushroom Pizza, French Fries are very easy to make. Of course, the ingredients needed to make French Fries aren’t the easiest to obtain and you will find that it takes quite a while to get your hands on them. To get the ingredients required, you will need to unlock multiple biomes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make French Fries, you will need to unlock the Forgotten Lands and Forest of Valor biomes. Together, these biomes will cost you around 19,000 Dreamlight to unlock. If you haven’t unlocked the Sunlit Plateau, you will also need to gain access to it so you can reach the Forgotten Lands. Once you have the areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Potato

Canola

Potatoes are found in the Forgotten Lands. You can purchase them from Goofy’s Stall in the area. If they aren’t available, you can also purchase Potato Seeds so that you can grow your own. Remember, Potatoes take a long time to grow. Canola can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Like Potatoes, if Canola is unavailable, you can purchase the seeds to grow your own.