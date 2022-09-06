The best way to get Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game where you will be spending plenty of money. After all, Scrooge McDuck doesn’t sell items for cheap. A pirate hat alone costs 10,000 Star Coins. If you want to decorate yourself and your house, you are going to want to start generating an income. Unfortunately, your current job as Dreamlight Valley savior doesn’t come with a great salary. You will have to think outside the box. Here are some of the best ways to gather Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Destroy Night Thorns

Night Thorns are a bad sight in the valley. They are brought on by negative emotions and being near them causes the NPCs to forget stuff. Destroying these thorns is easy and can be done with the press of a button. While not all of the Night Thorns you destroy will drop Star Coins, a large majority of them will.

When Star Coins drop from these thorns, it is typically in an amount between five and eight. Even though the amount is low, new thorns appear each day, making it a pretty steady source of income if you are consistent with it.

Selling gems and food

After you collect the Royal Tools, you will have access to a Pickaxe that can destroy pretty much any ore with one strike. There are large black stones that appear on the rock walls of the valley. These black stones often have gems in them. Use your Pickaxe to destroy the stones and get the gems inside.

Once you have Goofy’s shop unlocked, you can start selling these gems to him for a large number of Star Coins. Each gem will typically get you between 130 – 250 Star Coins. Like the Night Thorns, new gems appear each day, making it a good way to earn some extra money.

Once you have the restaurant open and you gain the ability to cook meals, you can also sell your cooked food to Goofy for a large number of coins. The higher star the meal is, the more money you can sell it for. Selling crafted items is another way to make money, but only sell items you don’t plan on keeping.

Complete Quests

There are a large number of quests that you will complete over the course of the game. When you are starting out, completing Scrooge McDuck’s quests will earn you a decent amount of Star Coins that you can then spend in his shop.

Of course, other NPCs will have quests for you to complete as well. These quests will usually get you a small chunk of coins to add to your wealth pile.