How to get the Shiro Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

The free-to-play adventure title Tower of Fantasy gives players multiple characters and weapons to unlock to help carve their way across the world of Aida. Characters are split across three tiers of rarity: R, SR, and SSR. The Simulacra Shiro, and her weapon Chakram of the Seas, are of the rarest Simulacra in the game as an SSR.

Retrieving Shiro

Shiro, much like the Simulacra Zero, is unlocked when pulling her weapon from Tower of Fantasy’s Special Order Gacha system. Shiro can be pulled in a variety of ways: rarely, using Black Nuclei, Gold Nuclei, Red Nuclei, or the Weapon Store after enough Gold Nuclei has been spent. Retrieving her weapon, the Chakram of the Seas, will unlock the Simulacra for players to use freely.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Nuclei Shiro pulls

Pulling Shiro using a Black Nucleus is very unlikely. The Black Nuclei don’t offer a pity system, as the lowest tier banner within Tower of Fantasy. This means that for every Black Nucleus used, there is a 0.03% chance of retrieving Shiro. With SSR ranks, it’s far more helpful to use the Gold Nuclei to attempt to pull her weapon system.

Gold Nuclei Shiro pulls

Stacking Gold Nucleus Cache pulls are important for SSR attempts, as there are two distinct Pity systems in play to ease the brutally low odds of SSR pulls. First, every ten pulls guarantees either an SR or SSR weapon pull, although it should be noted that there is no duplicate protection. The second system guarantees an SSR once every 80 pulls, even if an SSR was pulled during the building of the pity bar.

Disregarding the built-in Pity system, there is a 0.75% chance of pulling an SSR weapon on any given Gold Nuclei use, and 0.083% chance of pulling Shiro. After using enough Gold Nucleus Caches, players can also use the Weapon Store (found within the Commissary sub-menu) to spend 120 Black Gold to purchase the weapon.

Chakram of the Seas

Shiro’s unique weapon, the Chakram of the Seas, is a large disc that is flung towards enemies and can pierce multiple foes. With a physical attack and a Grievous effect, Shiro’s weapon is extremely powerful; befitting its place among the SSR tier. Fully charging the Chakram inflicts 137% weapon damage, and makes the target take an additional 20% damage for seven seconds afterwards.