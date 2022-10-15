As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to craft delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy and can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level. One of the many desserts you can make is Pastry Cream and Fruits; a dessert with some nutritional value. This guide will show you how to make Pastry Cream and Fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pastry Cream and Fruits recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars to show how many ingredients are needed to make it. You can look at the number of ingredients required to make a recipe by looking at the meals section of the collections menu. Since Pastry Cream and Fruits is a five-star recipe, you will need five ingredients to make it. Luckily, this recipe is pretty versatile.

Before you can make Pastry Cream and Fruits, you will need to unlock Dazzle Beach and the Chez Remy restaurant. Dazzle Beach costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather the Dreamlight required by completing tasks and quests. Chez Remy is unlocked by progressing through Remy’s quest line. Once both are unlocked, gather the following ingredients for the recipe:

3 Fruits

Milk

Sugarcane

Since the recipe is versatile, you can use any fruits that you want for the first three ingredients on the list. Some Fruits that you can get early on are Raspberries, Apples, and Bananas. The Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Finally, Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If it is unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own Sugarcane.