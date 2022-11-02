How to make Porridge with Fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Trying out a combination of different ingredients to see what it produces in Disney Dreamlight Valley is always an enjoyable experience. However, it can get frustrating when it doesn’t work out the way you want it to. A large assortment of both simple and complex dishes can be discovered as you play through the game. An example of an easy recipe that can be recreated is the Porridge with Fruits dish, which we’ll show you how to make below.

Related: How to make Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Porridge with Fruits recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This basic breakfast meal is a simple 3-star entree that is made up of these ingredients:

Fruit (any)

Wheat

Milk

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use any type of Fruit that you want in the making of this dish. For this particular recipe, we opted to use Apples as this is an ingredient that is readily available in the opening area of the Plaza. Each tree you pick also yields three fruits each so you can store some for future use.

Alternatively, you can also purchase Apples at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 50 Star Coins. Keep in mind that he doesn’t always have it for sale though. There are also Apple trees growing in the Forgotten Lands biome but you’ll have to collect and spend 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock this area.

Wheat can be bought at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins each. You’ll also be able to grow them by buying Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin, which only takes one minute to grow.

The last ingredient, Milk, is available for purchase at the Chez Remy pantry but you’ll have to finish Remy’s second quest first before Remy starts selling items at his restaurant.

The Porridge with Fruits dish doesn’t have much value in terms of its sale price as it can only be sold for 353 Star Coins but it does restore a decent amount of 1,155 Energy when eaten.