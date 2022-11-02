Cooking is a large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Because of this, you will spend a large portion of your time gathering ingredients and making meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be given away to increase friendship levels or even used to complete quests. Mint Sorbet is just one of the many desserts that you can make as you progress through the game and it is also one of the simple ones. This guide will show you how to make Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mint Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for Mint Sorbet is very simple and only requires two ingredients. The ingredients required for this recipe, however, are not the easiest ones to obtain. Because of this, it may take you a while before you can actually make this dessert. Make sure you gather plenty of Dreamlight magic, you are going to need it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Mint Sorbet, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor and Frosted Heights biomes. Together, these biomes will cost you around 14,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to complete Remy’s quest line and unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant. Once you have done all of this, gather the following ingredients to make Mint Sorbet:

Mint

Slush Ice

Mint can be found growing in the Frosted Heights and can be identified by its dark-colored leaves. Like the other herbs in the valley, you won’t need to purchase Mint and can simply harvest it as soon as you unlock the biome. Slush Ice can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry but only after you have completed Remy’s quest line. Once you have the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Mint Sorbet.