There are many different recipes that you can learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley and use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be given to the NPCs to increase their friendship level or even sold to Goofy if you need the extra Star Coins. One of the many meals you can make is Roasted Asparagus; a great start to a full-course meal. This guide will show you how to make Roasted Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Roasted Asparagus recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While there are many recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that require numerous ingredients to make, Roasted Asparagus only requires two. Despite it requiring so few ingredients, you probably won’t be making this recipe for a while. This is because the ingredients aren’t available right away and getting them will require you to save up a decent amount of Dreamlight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Roasted Asparagus, you will need to unlock the Forest of Valor and Frosted Heights biomes. These biomes are connected to one another and will cost you roughly 14,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once both areas are available, gather the following ingredients for the dish:

Canola

Asparagus

Canola can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If unavailable, you can also purchase Canola Seeds to grow your own. Asparagus can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. Once again, if this ingredient is unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own. You can also obtain both ingredients from Wall-e’s Garden if it is available. Once you have both ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Roasted Asparagus.