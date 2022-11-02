Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with meals and treats for you to make for yourself to enjoy or to share with the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be used to increase friendship levels, replenish energy, or even be sold for a profit. After you’ve eaten a delicious meal, enjoy an after-dinner Mint Candy to cleanse the palette. This guide will show you how to make Mint Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mint Candy recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mint Candy is actually one of the easier recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is because it is a two-star dessert which meals you only need to get your hands on two ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, these ingredients aren’t available for a while and you will need to spend plenty of Dreamlight before you can reach them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make Mint Candy, you first need to unlock three different biomes; Dazzle Beach, the Forest of Valor, and the Frosted Heights. While only Dazzle Beach and the Frosted Heights are needed, the Forest of Valor is a stepping stone to reaching the Frosted Heights and needs to be unlocked as well. All of these biomes will cost you around 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once you have all the necessary locations opened up, gather the following ingredients:

Mint

Sugarcane

Mint, like other herbs in the game, can be found growing on the ground. Specifically, this herb can be found growing in the Frosted Heights. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If it is unavailable, you can also purchase Sugarcane Seeds to grow your own. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make some Mint Candy.