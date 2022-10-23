As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that are used to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level, eaten to restore your energy, or even sold to get Star Coins. One of the many recipes you can learn in the game is the one for Mushroom Pizza. This guide will show you how to make Mushroom Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mushroom Pizza recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are multiple types of pizza that you can learn to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley with Mushroom Pizza being one of the more ingredient-heavy of them. The ingredients for this pizza, much like Margherita Pizza, are scattered about the map and may take some time to obtain. It all starts with unlocking some of the game’s many biomes.

Before you can make Mushroom Pizza, you first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust biomes. These areas are easy to unlock and require very little Dreamlight to access compared to the other biomes in the game. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. After all of this has been completed, gather the following ingredients for the meal:

Mushrooms

Wheat

Tomato

Cheese

The Mushrooms can be found growing in the Glade of Trust. You can harvest them as soon as you unlock the biome. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Tomato can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, Cheese can be purchased from the Chez Remy Pantry after you have unlocked the restaurant. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make a Mushroom Pizza.