Cooking makes up a large part of what you will be doing as you live your life in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meals that you make can be given to residents to raise their friendship levels, eaten to replenish your stamina, and even sold to get some extra Star Coins. One of the many meals that you can make is Scrambled Eggs; a delicious breakfast for those who want something quick to eat. This guide will show you how to make Scrambled Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Scrambled Eggs recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make the meal. Since Scrambled Eggs is a two-star recipe, you will only need to gather two ingredients to make this meal. Luckily, the ingredients you need to gather are easy to obtain and only require a few Star Coins to get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only requirement to make Scrambled Eggs is to unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant. This can be done relatively early on in the game. Once you get access to Dream Castle, you simply need to gather the Dreamlight necessary to unlock the Ratatouille Realm. Complete Remy’s quests and you will have the restaurant unlocked in no time. To make Scrambled Eggs, you need the following ingredients:

Eggs

Cheese

Gathering the ingredients for Scrambled Eggs is simple. All you need to do is walk into the restaurant and purchase them from the Chez Remy Pantry behind the cooking station. Since these ingredients don’t need to be unlocked, you can purchase them right away. Eggs will cost you 220 Star Coins and Cheese will cost you 180 Star Coins. Once you have both ingredients, combine them at a cooking station and you will make a plate of Scrambled Eggs.