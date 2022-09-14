How to make Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 meals in the game, you will be spending a lot of time cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley for both you and the residents of your town. Some of the recipes in the game are quite easy to create with Seafood Salad being one of them. This meal only requires two ingredients. Here is how you make a Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the meals that you can create in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated anywhere from one to five stars. The more stars a meal is, the more ingredients are required to craft it. Seafood Salad is a 2-star meal meaning that it only requires two ingredients to make it. You will need the following ingredients to cook a Seafood Salad:

Lettuce

Any seafood

After crafting this meal, you can check the ingredients again by going into the meals section of the collections menu.

Thanks to how easy it is to obtain the ingredients for the Seafood Salad, you can actually craft it relatively early on in the game. There are two prerequisites that you need to meet before you can get the ingredients; opening Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and unlocking Dazzle Beach.

Lettuce Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins each. Plant them in the ground and they will each yield one head of lettuce in a few minutes. As for the seafood, you can find that on Dazzle Beach. There are three types of seafood; Oysters, Clams, and Scallops. Any of these will do for the recipe and they are all found on or near the beach. Once you have the ingredients, combine them together in any cooking area and you will have yourself a Seafood Salad.