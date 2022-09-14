How to make Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the best parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the ability to cook tons of different meals that you and the residents of the valley can enjoy. There are over 160 meals for you to craft in the game with Sushi being one of them. Since the only way to learn new recipes is to either blindly craft them or find a recipe book, it tends to be difficult to create food when you are tasked with making a specific recipe. Here is how you can make Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You might not even realize that the recipe for Sushi is in the game until you get the Magic Moments quest from Ursula. During this quest, you are tasked with cooking both a Lobster Roll and Sushi. Unfortunately, you aren’t given the recipes for either meal and need to figure it out on your own. Luckily, at this point in the game, you should have access to everything you need to make Sushi.

Sushi is actually a very simple recipe to create and requires only two ingredients; Rice and Fish. The easier of the two ingredients to obtain is fish. For that, all you need to do is pull out your fishing rod and go fishing in any of the bodies of water in the valley. Rice, on the other hand, isn’t made available until you unlock Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust.

Once Goofy’s Stall is unlocked, you will be able to buy Rice Seed for 35 Star Coins per bag. Of course, you will need to plant the rice and wait for it to grow if you follow this method. A faster method is to upgrade Goofy’s Stall. This will get you access to Rice plants that you can purchase for 92 Star Coins each. After obtaining both ingredients, go to any of the cooking stations and put them together. The outcome will be a delicious plate of Sushi.