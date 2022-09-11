How to make Lobster Rolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect ingredients and turn them into restaurant-quality meals. Whether it is at home or in the kitchen of Chez Remy, you will undoubtedly be showing off your culinary skills. One of the more difficult-to-make dishes is Lobster Rolls. This dish takes true skill to master and a knowledge of where all the ingredients are located. This guide will show you how you can make Lobster Rolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Lobster Rolls

Lobsters Rolls are a five-star dinner item. That means that this dish is one of the best that you can get in the game. It also means that you need five different ingredients to craft it. Just like with Ratatouille, the ingredients aren’t the easiest to obtain. You will need the following items to cook Lobster Rolls:

Lobster

Garlic

Butter

Lemon

Wheat

Going down the list, Lobster can be found in the Glade of Trust. Specifically, you will need to fish in orange nodes within the rivers and ponds in the biome. Only the orange nodes will give you Lobster. Next up is Garlic. You can find Garlic in the Forest of Valor biome. Garlic will appear as a small, thin green stem popping out of the ground.

Lemons can be found in trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Wheat is the easiest of the ingredients to obtain and can be found in the Peaceful Valley. You can plant Wheat and can even find it in Wall-E’s garden if you have it unlocked. Lastly, Butter can be bought inside the restaurant. After you have collected all of the ingredients, combine them together at a stove and you will have yourself a Lobster Roll.