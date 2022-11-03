There are countless recipes for you to learn and meals to craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meals you make can be shared with the residents of the valley, sold to Goofy for some extra coins, or even used to complete quests. Tasty Veggies is just one recipe in the long list that exists in the game but it is also one of the easiest ones that you can make. This guide will show you how to make Tasty Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tasty Veggie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars with the number of stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make it. Since Tasty Veggies is a two-star recipe, you only need two ingredients to make it. Luckily, this is also a very versatile meal that allows you to use many different ingredients. Because of this, you can actually make this meal at the start of the game.

While most meals in the game will require you to unlock a bunch of different biomes to get one ingredient or follow Remy’s quest line to open the Chez Remy restaurant, you don’t need to do any of that to make Tasty Veggie. Once you gain the ability to start cooking, gather the following ingredients to make Tasty Veggies:

Spice

Vegetable

You can use most combinations of vegetables and spices to make Tasty Veggies. In the image above, we used Okra and Oregano. At the start of the game, you have access to Carrots, Lettuce, Basil, and Oregano. We do advise against using Lettuce since the wrong combination can lead to you making a salad instead. Other than that, any vegetable you use will give you the result of Tasty Veggies.