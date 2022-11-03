You will find many different ingredients as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients that you discover will be used to craft meals for yourself and the residents around you. Among the many meals that you can make is Banana Pie. While it might not be as commonplace as Apple or Cherry Pie, it is still a worthwhile recipe to some. This guide will show you how to make Banana Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Banana Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There is no shortage of pie recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley with everything from Blueberry Pie to Seafood Pie appearing in the game. While most of these pie recipes require ingredients found later in the game, Banana Pie is rather simple and can be made pretty early on without the need of unlocking a bunch of different biomes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to making a Banana Pie is unlocking the Chez Remy Restaurant. This can be done pretty quickly after you gain access to Dream Castle. Simply follow Remy’s quest line and you will have the restaurant open in no time at all. Once that is done, gather the following ingredients:

Banana

Wheat

Butter

While most of the Bananas in the game are found growing on trees on Dazzle Beach, you can actually find one Banana Tree in the Peaceful Meadow at the start of the game. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow as well as Wheat Seeds so you can grow your own. Finally, Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry for 190 Star Coins. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station and you will make a delicious Banana Pie.