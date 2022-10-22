As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are used to replenish your energy, can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level, and are even sometimes used to complete quests. One of the many recipes you can learn is the one for Tekka Maki. This type of Sushi is a bit more difficult to make. This guide will show you how to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tekka Maki recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are hidden until you either find the recipe for them or guess the right combination of ingredients to make it. For Tekka Maki, you can learn the recipe by following Scar’s quest line. During the Friends Aren’t Food quest, you will be given the recipe for Tekka Maki from Remy so that you can appease Scar’s rumbling belly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tekka Maki is a four-star meal which means it requires four ingredients to make. To obtain these ingredients, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust biomes. Once these areas are unlocked, you can gather the following ingredients to make the meal:

Tuna

Soya

Seaweed

Rice

Related: How to make Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Tuna can be found by fishing the white nodes in the Glade of Trust or the Sunlit Plateau. You will have much better luck in the Glade of Trust though. Soya can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. If unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own. Rice can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Finally, Seaweed can be obtained by fishing in areas without nodes anywhere in the valley.