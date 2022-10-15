As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will unlock various ingredients that you can use to cook meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These recipes can be used to replenish your energy and raise your Friendship Level with the NPCs. One of the many and more difficult dishes you can make is Teriyaki Salmon. It’ll take quite some time to gather the ingredients for this meal. This guide will show you how to make Teriyaki Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Teriyaki Salmon recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. This is to show how many ingredients are needed to make the meal. Since Teriyaki Salmon is a five-star meal, it requires five ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, are scattered all across the valley and will take some time to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make the Teriyaki Salmon, you need to unlock almost all of the biomes. The ingredients needed are found in every biome except the Forest of Valor. At least you don’t need to unlock the restaurant as well. Gather the following ingredients to make this recipe:

Salmon

Rice

Sugarcane

Soya

Ginger

Starting off, you can find the Salmon by fishing in white nodes in both the Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau. Since the Sunlit Plateau tends to be bugged, it is better to go to the Frosted Heights. Rice can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Sugarcane is found at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Soya is found at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Finally, Ginger is found growing out of the ground in the Forgotten Lands.