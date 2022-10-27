How to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2
Better start questioning the trees.
Little Alchemy 2 is a fun game that everyone can enjoy by creating anything you can imagine from the four basic elements: Water, Air, Earth, and Fire. As you progress from simple things to more advanced ones, the game becomes more challenging. One of the advanced things you need is an Axe, and here is how to make it in Little Alchemy 2.
How to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step
There are four ways to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2, all of which are grinding, and take many steps to get the final product. However, there is one way that only takes 33 steps to get you an Axe, and it creates many useful things in the process, making it the best method to use. You must take Stone and mix it with Wood to get an Axe. Here are all the detailed steps to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2.
- Water + Water = Puddle
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Earth + Earth = Land
- Fire + Fire = Energy
- Puddle + Water = Pond
- Earth + Land = Continent
- Air + Lava = Stone
- Pond + Water = Lake
- Fire + Stone = Metal
- Stone + Stone = Wall
- Continent + Continent = Planet
- Lake + Water = Sea
- Wall + Wall = House
- Earth + Metal = Plow
- Air + Planet = Atmosphere
- Earth + Plow = Field
- Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup
- Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Metal + Stone = Blade
- Energy + Primordial Soup = Life
- Fire + Life = Phoenix
- Earth + Life = Soil
- Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg
- Field + House = Barn
- Blade + Metal = Sword
- Rain + Soil = Plant
- Barn + Egg = Chicken
- Chicken + Egg = Philosophy
- Philosophy + Planet = Big
- Big + Plant = Tree
- Sword + Tree = Wood
- Wood + Stone = Axe
All combinations to make an Axe
As mentioned, there are three other ways to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2, but they take more time and effort. That said, if you have the things for those methods, you should use them to get an Axe. Here are all the ways to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2.
- Wood + Blade = Axe
- Wood + Tool = Axe
- Wood + Stone = Axe
- Lumberjack + tool = Axe