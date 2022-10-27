How to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a fun game that everyone can enjoy by creating anything you can imagine from the four basic elements: Water, Air, Earth, and Fire. As you progress from simple things to more advanced ones, the game becomes more challenging. One of the advanced things you need is an Axe, and here is how to make it in Little Alchemy 2.

How to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

There are four ways to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2, all of which are grinding, and take many steps to get the final product. However, there is one way that only takes 33 steps to get you an Axe, and it creates many useful things in the process, making it the best method to use. You must take Stone and mix it with Wood to get an Axe. Here are all the detailed steps to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Earth + Fire = Lava Earth + Earth = Land Fire + Fire = Energy Puddle + Water = Pond Earth + Land = Continent Air + Lava = Stone Pond + Water = Lake Fire + Stone = Metal Stone + Stone = Wall Continent + Continent = Planet Lake + Water = Sea Wall + Wall = House Earth + Metal = Plow Air + Planet = Atmosphere Earth + Plow = Field Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Atmosphere + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Metal + Stone = Blade Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Fire + Life = Phoenix Earth + Life = Soil Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg Field + House = Barn Blade + Metal = Sword Rain + Soil = Plant Barn + Egg = Chicken Chicken + Egg = Philosophy Philosophy + Planet = Big Big + Plant = Tree Sword + Tree = Wood Wood + Stone = Axe

All combinations to make an Axe

