How to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2

Better start questioning the trees.

Little Alchemy 2 is a fun game that everyone can enjoy by creating anything you can imagine from the four basic elements: Water, Air, Earth, and Fire. As you progress from simple things to more advanced ones, the game becomes more challenging. One of the advanced things you need is an Axe, and here is how to make it in Little Alchemy 2.

How to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

There are four ways to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2, all of which are grinding, and take many steps to get the final product. However, there is one way that only takes 33 steps to get you an Axe, and it creates many useful things in the process, making it the best method to use. You must take Stone and mix it with Wood to get an Axe. Here are all the detailed steps to get an Axe in Little Alchemy 2.

  1. Water + Water = Puddle
  2. Earth + Fire = Lava
  3. Earth + Earth = Land
  4. Fire + Fire = Energy
  5. Puddle + Water = Pond
  6. Earth + Land = Continent
  7. Air + Lava = Stone
  8. Pond + Water = Lake
  9. Fire + Stone = Metal
  10. Stone + Stone = Wall
  11. Continent + Continent = Planet
  12. Lake + Water = Sea
  13. Wall + Wall = House
  14. Earth + Metal = Plow
  15. Air + Planet = Atmosphere
  16. Earth + Plow = Field
  17. Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup
  18. Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
  19. Cloud + Water = Rain
  20. Metal + Stone = Blade
  21. Energy + Primordial Soup = Life
  22. Fire + Life = Phoenix
  23. Earth + Life = Soil
  24. Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg
  25. Field + House = Barn
  26. Blade + Metal = Sword
  27. Rain + Soil = Plant
  28. Barn + Egg = Chicken
  29. Chicken + Egg = Philosophy
  30. Philosophy + Planet = Big
  31. Big + Plant = Tree
  32. Sword + Tree = Wood
  33. Wood + Stone = Axe

All combinations to make an Axe

As mentioned, there are three other ways to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2, but they take more time and effort. That said, if you have the things for those methods, you should use them to get an Axe. Here are all the ways to make an Axe in Little Alchemy 2.

  • Wood + Blade = Axe
  • Wood + Tool = Axe
  • Wood + Stone = Axe
  • Lumberjack + tool = Axe

