How to make Turkey Beet Soup in Tower of Fantasy

During the Aida Café event in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll need to cook plenty of unusual dishes. Some of these give you damage boosts as well as make your character less hungry, but some are just there to regenerate your satiety. Turkey Beet Soup doesn’t have as many effects as some of the other recipes in the game but it never hurts to have something tasty in your inventory just in case. Here is everything you need to know about Turkey Beet Soup in Tower of Fantasy and how to make it.

Turkey Beet Soup in Tower of Fantasy – what it does and how to make it

Image by Gamepur

You’ll be surprised to know that, despite its name, Turkey Beet Soup doesn’t contain any actual beets. If you want to create this tasty treat, you’ll need three simple ingredients. These are:

1 Turkey

1 Potato

1 Mushroom

Once you have these ingredients, you just need to head to a cooking pot and toss the ingredients in to make the meal. You can get the recipe from defeating either Robarg or Sobek during the Aida Café event, but you can make the meal anyway even if you haven’t found the recipe yet. This is also the favorite soup dish for both Tsubasa and Zero, giving bonus points during the Aida Café event.

Finding the ingredients is a bit trickier, though. Mushrooms are a common ingredient, found in large quantities in East Aesperia or you can defeat the Shroomen monsters. Potatoes can be found throughout the North Aesperia region or just to the north of Banges Dock in South Aesperia.

Of course, you’ll need turkey in your Turkey Beet Soup, which is a much rarer ingredient than the other two. Turkey is dropped by Hyenas, so you’ll need to find them and defeat them to get this tasty bird. Their base is in the area marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike other meals in the game like Purple Yam Pie, Turkey Beet Soup doesn’t offer any damage boosts, but it will regenerate 20 satiety to keep you regenerating your health between battles.