BitLife has three different types of licenses that you can obtain to fly a plane, drive a car, or sail a boat. These include boating, driving, and pilot licenses, and in order to get each one of them, you need to pass some easy tests. Here’s a complete guide on how to obtain every license in BitLife.

Driver’s License

Once you reach teenage in BitLife, you will be asked to get your driver’s license. It is completely free to get, and you can obtain it by answering simple questions in a test related to traffic signals. If you don’t want to give the test immediately, you can get your license later by going into the licenses section from the Activities tab in the game.

Boating License

Unlike the driver’s license, you need to spend money in order to get the boating license. You will need $210 to give the test that you can earn easily if you have a job. After turning 18, go to the licenses section in the Activities tab and select the boating license option. Pay the required fee and give the test by answering a few questions.

Pilot License

A pilot license is a bit tricky to get as you will need to go through 40 hours of training before giving the test. You need to go to the Asset tab and select a plane or helicopter to buy from an airborne shop. Once you do that, you will get a prompt denying the purchase without the pilot license, along with an option to go to the pilot school.

Each hour of pilot school will cost you $165 and once you have completed the training, go to the license tab to give the test. You will be asked a few questions, and you will get your pilot license once you answer them correctly.