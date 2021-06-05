How to get a pilot license and pass the test in BitLife – All answers

For those who want to become a pilot in BitLife, you’ll need to go through some additional training to prove your worth to fly in the skies. The work that it takes to become a pilot is not too difficult, but the license test can be a challenge.

Before you can attempt to take the pilot license test, you’ll need to receive 40 hours of pilot training. The quickest way to do this is to go to the Asset tab, click on any airborne shops that sell an airplane or a helicopter, and click on the vehicle. The game gives you a notification that you can’t purchase this vehicle until you have a pilot license, and then it offers you the choice to go to pilot school.

Each hour of pilot school costs $165, so you can choose to take on a single of it or take on 10. We recommend 10 to make this process go faster. You’ll need to do this four times, and then you’re ready to take the test.

To take the pilot test, go to the Activities tab, and scroll down until you reach License. You can choose to take the pilot’s test, and you’ll be asked questions to receive the license. Here’s a breakdown of all the potential questions the BitLife test will ask you and their answers.

What is the name of this flap on the horizontal stabilizer? Elevator

What is the name of this flap on the vertical stabilizer? Rudder

What is the force that counteracts the thrust force for flight? Drag

What is the force that counteracts the drag force for flight? Thrust

What is the term for the rotational movement of the nose of the plane? Roll

What is the nickname for the six basic aircraft instruments? The Six Pack

What’s the name of the pilot’s are on the plane? Cockpit

What does the airfield landing marker of a red background, with a yellow line going from right corner to bottom left? Land Cautiously

What is the airfield landing marker of a red background and yellow cross? Landing prohibited

What is the airfield landing marker of a red background with two yellow lines down the middle? Emergency Landing Only

What is the aircraft marshal signal of crossing signals above their head? Stop

What is the aircraft marshal signal of right hand straight, left hand moving up? Turn left

What is the aircraft marshal signal of two hands up straight? Continue straight

What is the name of this pitot-static instrument that has vertical speed at the center? Vertical speed indicator (VSI)

What is the name of this pitot-static instrument that has ALT at the center? Altimeter

What is the name of this gyroscopic instrument with an airplane in the center, with a L on the left and an R on the right? Lean indicator

What is the name of this gyroscopic instrument with the outline of an airplane at the center? Heading indicator



After answering the question, you’ll receive your pilot’s license, and you can freely purchase any of the airborne vehicles you want to buy. If you fail, you can always retake the test next year.