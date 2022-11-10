While exploring the Vanaheim forests in God of War Ragnarok, you will encounter a closed door in Noatun’s Garden. You can find it on the north side of the region. Your companion will point out that there could be a way to bypass the door, but you must hit it from the other side. Reaching this location can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to open the closed door in Noatun’s Garden in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to open the closed door in Noatun’s Garden in God of War Ragnarok

From the closed door, grab the boat to your left and work your way up the River Delta. You don’t want to go too far. Instead, stick close to the left, and hug this part of the area. Eventually, you should a small hidden area where you can find a boat landing that you can dock at and continue up the path. This brings you to the bridge on the other side of the door, to the north of Noatun’s Garden. This is the area you need to be to open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the bridge’s end, brambles will prevent you from getting a good angle on the door lock. You will need to use Sigil Arrows on the wall to connect them to the brambles and then use your Blades of Chaos to light them on fire. This will remove them, and you should have access to the lock on the other side. Use your Leviathan Axe to destroy the lock from your current spot, and you can now return to Noatun’s Garden and walk through the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a handful of enemies at this location, but you can quickly dispatch them and open the chest inside this location.