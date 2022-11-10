The Garden for the Dead favour in God of War Ragnarok will have you attempting to cleanse a garden full of poison. The Garden’s poison prevents any plants from growing, and a spirit is in distress and requires your assistance to clear out the poison. You’ll need to destroy the nearby totems at this location to purify the area. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Garden for the Dead in God of War Ragnarok.

All totem locations in Garden for the Dead in God of War Ragnarok

There are three totems you will need to find. To the immediate left of where you started this quest, you should be able to find a small opening behind one of the poison totems. The opening will have an explosive jar, and you can throw your Leviathan Axe at it to cause it to explode, destroying the totem.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is in front of the spirit, which gives you the quest to the left. You will need to make your way around the totem and look behind the wall. There will be another explosive jar for you to hit and destroy the totem to clean up the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final totem is slightly more difficult to destroy. You can also find it nearby the spirit who gave you the favour, in the southeast part of the area. You will need to make your way around the totem by freezing it and then going to the building on the right. There will be a wall for you to climb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the top of the structure, you can now have a better angle on the explosive hanging jar behind the totem. Recall your Axe to throw it at the rope holding the jar and destroy the final totem. You can now return to the spirit to complete the quest.