How to Open the Final Door in Sons of the Forest

As Sons of the Forest launches into full release and leaves its early access era in the dust, Endnight Games declares the story of our military press guy has finally come to a definitive end.

All those blueprints you’ve collected, artifact pieces you’ve scoured, and mutants you’ve fearfully run away from have all led to this moment — uncovering the truth behind what happened to this island. While I’m sure you’re eager to consume all the new content in 1.0, you’ll soon find that the infamous Golden Armor has been removed from its usual place and a new artifact piece has been added. Before you can get access to the final door in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to tie up those loose ends.

How to Open the Golden Door in Sons of the Forest

To open the final golden door in Sons of the Forest, pick up the blueprint at the bottom right corner of the door and craft it outside the cave. Then, source and place the Ancient Armor inside the building with 12 solafite to get the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest.

Below, I’ll outline how you can get each of the required items to get to Sons of the Forest‘s new alternative ending.

How to Get the Ancient Armor in Sons of the Forest

The first step is to source the Ancient Armor in Sons of the Forest in the Spaceship Cave (or Cave D), where you’ll also find a rifle and the last artifact.

Though it’s not named Golden Armor yet, it will be once you complete the ritual to unlock the Helldoor in Sons of the Forest. For this ritual, you’ll need 12 Solafite as well, which you can acquire with the pickaxe from cave F.

How to Get the Skeleton Craft Blueprint in Sons of the Forest

Inside the Luxury Bunker, you can get a blueprint from a skeleton lying right next to the golden door. This blueprint will help you turn the Ancient Armor into the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest. Here’s the crafting recipe:

4x Wire

1x Skull

33x Bones

25x Rocks

Once you’ve acquired the blueprint, head outside of the bunker and craft it. Place the Ancient Armor inside and surround it with Solafite to get the Golden Armor in 1.0.

Now that you’ve got this item under your belt, equip it and head back to the Helldoor with Timmy. When you interact with it, it should now open instead of prompting the “No. We’re missing something” dialogue line.