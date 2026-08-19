How To Open The Room 301 Safe in The Sinking City 2

All the details on how to solve the Room 301 safe code puzzle and the answer.

The Sinking City 2 is filled with puzzles to solve, and there are quite a few that are missable, including the locked safe in Room 301.

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While many puzzles in The Sinking City 2 are key to progression, others, which often offer exclusive rewards, are optional, but it’s always worth seeking them out to tick off.

If you’re looking on the clues to crack the code for the Room 301 safe, or just want the answer, this guide has everything you need.

Where to Find The Room 301 Safe Code in The Sinking City 2

Locked. Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two notes that provide the clues to unlock the Room 301 safe in The Sinking City 2, though both are encountered after you initially encounter the locked safe.

The two notes you need to collect are the ‘Safe Code Letter’ and ‘Baby One More Tide’. Both are found inside the Devil’s Reef Hotel, and are in close proximity to each other.

Each note cannot be accessed until you progress further into the level, though you’ll be able to see where you need to end up fairly early, as they’re in a locked room next to the Safe Room.

To access this, you need to head to the third floor and work your way down, progressing past several cutscenes and enemy encounters. It’s core to progression, however, so you can’t miss them.

If you’d rather skip the puzzle entirely and just want to secure the code and keep going, we’ve got the answer to the puzzle below.

What is The Room 301 Safe Code in The Sinking City 2?

This is your final spoiler warning if you prefer to crack the code yourself and if you don’t want the reward immediately.

The four-digit code can be worked out from two notes, the ‘Safe Code Letter’ and ‘Baby One More Tide’, which provide clues in the form of song lyrics. The clues and answer are as follows.

Spread My Wings Like a Bat: 2

Curl My Tail in Hate And Sprite: 1

Their Octopus Hearts Beat in Fear: 3

As The Tide Makes All Sins Clear: 7

Putting it all together, it means the code for Room 301 safe is 2137. Once you enter it, you’ll receive the reward.

The breakdown of the clues is that a bat has two wings, there’s a reference to a single tail, an octopus has three hearts, and there are seven deadly sins.

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