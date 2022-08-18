When is the release date of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed? Answered

If bustin’ makes you feel good, then Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed should be on your radar. First revealed in early 2022, the game will be hitting store shelves this year. Read on for all the important information.

What are Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’s release date and platforms?

Fittingly, Spirits Unleashed will arrive in time for spooky season this October. Specifically, it’s launching on Tuesday, October 18, a little less than two weeks before Halloween. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Nintendo Switch owners and those who prefer to get their PC games through Steam will have to adjust accordingly. Full crossplay is supported between the chosen consoles and PC.

Preorders for the game are now open, and there are two editions available. The standard will cost you $39.99, while the Collector’s Edition (the contents of which we currently don’t know) is priced at $69.99. Buying a physical version is encouraged by developer IllFonic, as boxed copies include advanced access to an in-game ghost, an Ectoplast skin, the Remote Trap Vehicle, and a special P.K.E. meter.

What is Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed?

At the top level, Spirits Unleashed is an asymmetrical multiplayer game: one player takes control of a powerful ghost while four others try to capture them. Doing this requires the use of all the classic Ghostbusters tools, from the aforementioned RC car and meter to the Proton Pack and Particle Trap. You can bust ghosts across a variety of environments, including a museum and an abandoned prison.

In terms of the Ghostbusters timeline, Spirits Unleashed is set after the events of the Afterlife movie. Dan Akroyd and Ernie Hudson reprise their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, respectively. The two of them have started recruiting new Ghostbusters to the cause, which is where the new game factors in.