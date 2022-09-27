Ted Lasso was a surprising inclusion in FIFA 23. Players were treated to the news that actor Jason Sudeikis had been mo-capped ahead of the game’s release, and he and the team at AFC Richmond are in FIFA 23. The good news is that you can actually use the American coach across the main modes of FIFA 23, including Career Mode and FUT. Getting access isn’t totally clear if you’re a new player, so we’ve put together a quick guide to show you how to play as Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23.

How to play as Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in Career Mode

If you want to take AFC Richmond from rags to riches in Career Mode, FIFA 23 gives you that opportunity. It takes a bit of doing, but the process is pretty simple. The first thing to do when you’re starting a new manager career is to press up on your left stick from the menu to select “Play as a Real Manager.” On this screen, you’ll first see all of the real-world Premier League managers. You need to scroll through the nations at the top of the page until you find “Rest of the World.” At the bottom right end of this list of managers, you’ll find Ted Lasso himself.

Fortunately, when you select Lasso, you’ll automatically be placed on the screen to choose AFC Richmond as your club. If you want to play as AFC Richmond without Lasso as your manager, you can also do that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve settled on your manager, choose the option labeled “change team.” Here, you’ll need to pick a team that you want to replace. For example, if you want to bring Richmond up from the dregs of the British pyramid, you might have them replace Barrow. Whichever team you decide to switch with, you’ll need to be on its page and then hit Triangle/Y to swap teams. Simply scroll over in the Rest of the World tab until you find AFC Richmond and select them to make the switch.

How to play as Ted Lasso in FUT

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you can’t sign Jaime Hart or Roy Kent to your ultimate team, you can add AFC Richmond’s manager to your club in FUT. In fact, you can also use Coach Beard if Lasso isn’t your style. To get either player, you need to hop into Moments mode.

Fortunately, you don’t have to spend too much time in Moments if you don’t want to. both managers only cost 4 FUT Stars each. That means you just need to work through about 15 minutes or so of Moments to pick them up. Not a bad trade if you’re a fan of the show.