How to play Champion Hill in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Champion Hill is a game mode that will be available in Call of Duty: Vanguard when it launches on November 5. It’ll be available for players to try out during the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha. The game mode will consist of players working together in small teams, attempting to beat another equally small team in quickfire team deathmatches, where players purchase weapons at buy stations using in-game cash to upgrade their weapons or purchase new ones that fit their playstyle. A lot will be going on during a match, and here’s the breakdown of how to play Champion Hill.

A match consists of players broken up into pairs or three-person teams and then be paired with another team on one of the four random maps. Each team will have 12 lives if playing duo or 18 if playing trios, and they’ll be battling it out against the opposing squad, with the lives shared throughout the team. The winner of that round receives $1,000 to use when purchasing new weapons. In addition, if your team eliminates another squad before the end of a round, you’ll receive the bonus cash and the opponent’s weaponry at the end of the round. Each round is 60 seconds.

When the round is over, the squads are randomly assigned to fight against each other. However, if there’s an odd number of squads, the odd-team out will receive an additional buy round, watching the other teams fight it out. After a handful of rounds, all squads receive a buy round time, giving them a chance to turn in their hard-earned cash for weapons, supplies, and more health. These rounds repeat until there are only two squads left. Before the final two squads meet, there will be a buy round to spend all of their cash.

The final round will last for 120 seconds. At the end of the round, if no one is eliminated, both teams have another buy round and are thrown back into the arena. This continues until only one squad is remaining.

You’ll want to work closely with your teammates to try and cut off enemy squads from each other and use the close-quarters combat to your advantage. Communication is essential in these quick-fire rounds, and playing safe is never a bad tactic.