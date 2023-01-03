How to play Iron Banner’s Fortress in Destiny 2

Iron Banner has a new game mode for you to try in Destiny 2 called Fortress. Similar to other Iron Banner modes, this game features you fighting it out against a team of Guardians, proving who is the better squad. As a bonus, halfway through the game, a group of Cabal will join the battlefield, changing your team’s objectives. Fortress can be a little hectic, but it’s similar to the standard Iron Banner game mode. Here’s what you need to know about how to play Iron Banner’s Fortress game mode in Destiny 2.

How Fortress works in Destiny 2

Fortress will have you working alongside your Guardian fire team to attempt to capture more zones than your adversaries. Your team gains two points for every controlled zone, and when you control two of the three points on the map, your team gains four points at every time interval, giving your side Zone Advantage. If you control all three objective points, your team gains six points for each time interval, preventing the opposing team from scoring any points.

Twice per match, there will be a Hunt. Empress Caiatl sends a high-value zone via a Drop Pod on the map when a Hunt occurs. The location will have a specific waypoint on your HUD to reveal its location. Your team will need to work together to advance to the site, which should be quick to take, rewarding your team with a large sum of points should you hold it. The other zones disappear during this time, forcing everyone to focus on the zone at the high-value location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hunt period occurs when one time has achieved a specific number of points for their side. There will be an indicator on the left side of your screen showing how many points a team needs to reach before the next Hunt starts.

The winner is decided by who first gains 125 points. If no one hits that threshold before the timer ends, then it’ll be decided by who has the most points when the buzzer sounds.