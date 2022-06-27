How to play multiplayer in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features a multiplayer mode that lets you and a friend take on hordes of enemies together. This isn’t surprising since most games have a multiplayer mode nowadays. Even previous games in the Fire Emblem series have had a little bit of an online aspect mixed into them. If you want to play multiplayer with a friend in Fire EMblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you will need to wait a bit.

Related: How Expeditions work in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

When does the multiplayer unlock?

The multiplayer in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes isn’t unlocked immediately. You will need to complete a few missions before you can hack and slash your way through groups of enemies with a non-AI ally on your side. Before you unlock multiplayer, you will need to progress through the game until you reach chapter four. At the start of chapter four, you will get access to the multiplayer part of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How does multiplayer work in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

If you were hoping to play online with a friend over a vast distance, you won’t be able to, at least not yet. For now, the multiplayer in Three Hopes is entirely local, and there hasn’t been any word about adding an online portion to it. If you are still looking to join up with a friend, they can do so by using their own switch controllers or one of your Joy-Cons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start up the multiplayer, head to the strategist in the camp to visit the war map. From there, select what mission you want to start. Before the mission begins, you will get to select your units. While on that screen, press the – button on your controller to bring up the multiplayer menu. Add the controllers you want to use like normal, and your second player will be in the game. Start the mission up, and you will see that the screen is now split, and your friend will have control of one of your units. From there, the game functions just like normal.