How to unlock Hero’s Relic abilities in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – Unleash Effects

Each Hero’s Relic in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a unique effect. When you initially receive these Relics, those effects are hidden. You will need to make your way to the Blacksmith to unlock them, but there are a few steps and resources you will need before you can access them. This guide will cover how to unlock a Hero’s Relic abilities in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Where to unlock Hero’s Relic abilities

The only way to do this is through a distinct feature you need to add to your Blacksmith facility, which becomes available through an upgrade. You will need to go to the Facility Expansion menu for your Blacksmith and look for the upgrade that reads, “Research Crest-Based Smithing Technique.” This will give you access to the Unleash Effects menu, allowing you to upgrade any Hero Relic you have to have access to the weapon’s passive abilities during combat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The type of abilities each Hero Relic has will vary. For example, the Suttungr’s Mystery reduces all magical ability cooldowns by 50%, while the Vajra-Mushti weapon increases damage to enemies as the user’s health drops lower. All the upgrades will require special resources, primarily precious resources such as Mythril or Umbral Steel. You can find these resources as you complete higher-rank battles or defeat the giant beasts you encounter on the field, namely the Demonic Beasts or Golems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to ensure that after upgrading your Hero’s Relic, you give them to worthy users. These weapons will have a distinct owner based on Crest associated with it, but so long as the user has a Crest, you should be fine. However, anyone character that wields these weapons without a Crest will be steadily damaged during a battle, and we recommend avoiding this.