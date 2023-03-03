Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a game where you must fight against powerful enemies to progress through the story. The worst part is that the enemies keep getting stronger as you make progress. But other than AI characters, you can also fight real players. To do this, you need to use the Invade feature. As a lot of new players can get confused with the feature, we’ve decided to put together a guide on how to play PvP in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to unlock PvP in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The feature to go online in Wo Long: Fall Dynasty is unavailable at the beginning. Instead, you need to make some progress and defeat the first main boss, Zhang Liang, to access it. This boss is not easy to take down, and you’ll need to be extremely careful during the fight. He will have two phases and get more aggressive during the second one.

When you defeat him, you will unlock the ‘Online’ option at the Battle Flag. But the option to ‘Invade’ will still be greyed out. This is because PvP in Wo Long’ Fallen Dynasty gets unlocked when you defeat Zhang Jiao at the end of ‘The Demon Heart of the Yellow Heaven’, a mission in Part 2 of the campaign.

Once done, go rest at a Battle Flag and access the Online section again. This time, the option to Invade will be available. You can access it to find players who allow invasion. Select whichever player you prefer, after which you’ll enter their world. Your main goal is to find and kill the host of the world. If they have any followers, you’ll need to kill them too. In return, you’ll receive Accolades, which is the in-game currency. Don’t worry about the enemies; they won’t attack you when you’re in someone else’s world. This is something that makes finding the host of the world easier.