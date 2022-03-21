How to play the Fortnite and Doctor Who crossover map

Fortnite has had several Creative maps that were inspired by a number of things in pop culture, but no expected the game to hold Doctor Who crossover maps. There is one main hub players can explore and complete challenges in, while four others lend Doctor Who-themed competitive game modes. However, like the show, players can traverse one map to the next just by taking nearby police booths. Here’s how to see the entire Doctor Who experience for yourself.

Players can access all Doctor Who crossover maps by entering their respective codes in the Play menu’s Island Code tab. Keep in mind, you can also favorite these creation so that you don’t have to enter their codes every time you want to join in. Here are the codes for all Doctor Who Creative maps.

Tardis Landing Site : 3610-1396-4646

: 3610-1396-4646 Battle on Gallifrey : 1701-0838-1319

: 1701-0838-1319 Pting Escape : 1359-0016-5589

: 1359-0016-5589 Doctor Who Museum : 2129-1097-9031

: 2129-1097-9031 Kerblam Box Fight: 5692-2651-0558

To celebrate the arrival of this exciting crossover, fans can also unlock a limited-time Doctor Who Tardis Spray. Those interested will need to visit Fortnite’s Redeem webpage and enter the following code: JFCXK-HCK5U-A2946-5DZBK. The code is slated to remain valid until March 24, 8 PM ET.

