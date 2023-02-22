When you are exploring the countryside in Hogwarts Legacy, you will notice quite a few balloons flying around the place. Everything you do from the ground seems to have no effect on them, but if you look in your Challenges section, you will notice the need to pop them. It’s not that hard, but you probably have to progress the game a little to be able to do it. Here is how to pop balloons in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to find and pop balloons in Hogwarts Legacy

To pop balloons in Hogwarts Legacy, all you need to do is ride into them while on a broom. You will first be able to do this after you attend Flying Class for the first time and then go to Hogsmeade to buy a broom from Spintwitches Sporting Needs.

After you have a broom, you can fly around the countryside freely and will notice balloons in a line. While the challenge pop-up doesn’t necessarily say it, you need to pop all of the balloons in this line for you to gain any progress toward the challenge line. The order you pop them in doesn’t matter – you just need to run into them. If you have popped some and don’t notice the challenge name appear on the screen, there is likely one that you are missing in the area. Use Revelio and you can find it pretty easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Balloons are located all over the area outside of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. There are 32 sets that you need to find and pop in total to complete the challenge line, with each reward being a new broom cosmetic you can equip at any time in the gear menu.