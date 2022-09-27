How to Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is full of skill moves that you can use to get around the defender. While an old-fashioned stepover or drag roll will do the job, sometimes you’ll want to add an extra ounce of flair to your attack. There’s nothing more captivating than flicking the ball over your opponent’s head with a Rainbow Flick. We’ve seen real-world legends like Ronaldinho make their opponents look like fools with the move and you can do the same in FIFA 23.

How to use the Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23

The Rainbow Flick isn’t something you can use in every situation. Instead, you need to make sure your defender is trying to close you down at speed. If you time it correctly, you use that momentum to flick the ball over your opponent and sprint past them. That said, you’ll need to have great timing and be using a player with at least four-star skill moves to be effective.

You can use the Rainbow Flick with players lower than four stars, but it won’t work nearly as well. Just like the other skill moves in the game, everyone can use them, but only good skillers can make it look good. When you have a player who meets the requirement, all you need to do is hold R2/RT and then flick your right stick away from your player once and then toward them twice.

Remember, the direction you flick the stick is relative to the direction your player is facing. If you look in the menus, it looks like you need to flick the right stick down once and then away twice, but this isn’t actually the case. Make sure you’re paying attention to your player’s positioning over everything else when using skill moves or your player won’t do what you want them to. Once you’re past the defender, just put the ball in the back of the net. Don’t forget to celebrate.