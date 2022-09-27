How to do The Griddy in FIFA 23

Just like real-world players, FIFA 23 players love to celebrate big goals scored. The team at EA Sports has given them dozens to choose from, including one popularized across several sports leagues. Not only has Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic been doing The Griddy after scoring goals, but we’ve also seen it come across to the NFL via Minnesota Viking receiver Justin Jefferson. In FIFA 23, you can join the club and start hitting your opponents with The Griddy after bagging a goal. First, you need to know how to do it, and that’s where we come in.

What is The Griddy celebration input in FIFA 23?

First thing, you need to score. If you need some help putting the ball in the back of the net, it’s worth learning how to do power shots and finding yourself a good team to play as. Once you’ve got yourself a goal, it’s time to celebrate. Thankfully, doing The Griddy is relatively easy.

FIFA 23 celebrations are broken up into two different categories. The first is running celebrations, which don’t really matter for the purposes of this guide. Instead, you want to focus on finishing celebrations. If you search through these, you’ll see one called “Eyes and Arms.” This is the button combo you need to use to do The Griddy.

If you’re not in the menu, all you need to do is hold R2/RT and then flick your right stick up twice. If you do it correctly, you should see your scorer doing The Griddy as he or she celebrates their goal. There are, of course, several other celebrations, so it’s worth looking through them all and testing them out. While The Griddy is a good one, you’ll want to have a few in your arsenal so that you can keep things fresh if you’re putting home several goals in one match.