How To Raise Max Health In LEGO Fortnite

The three hearts you start with in LEGO Fortnite aren’t going to cut it for long, especially since the tiny hermit crabs deal two 1/2 hearts of damage. Fear not, as it’s fairly simple to increase the player’s number of hearts.

LEGO Fortnite is like the traditional Zelda experience, where the player starts out with three hearts. This makes every encounter seem daunting, as one or two hits are enough to send you back to spawn. But after you increase your crafting table’s level and take out a few bad guys, you’ll have enough materials to start pumping that health bar. Here’s how to increase your max health in LEGO Fortnite.

Increasing Max Health In LEGO Fortnite

In order to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite, players have to craft a Health Charm. These are special pieces of equipment found under the shield section of an upgraded crafting table. As players increase a crafting table’s level, more powerful Health Charms will be unlocked.

That said, the better the Health Charm, the more difficult they are to craft. The grey Health Charm only requires items from common mobs found in grasslands. However, some later Charms require you to defeat much tougher bosses in the Desert and Ice biomes.

How To Craft Health Charms in LEGO Fortnite

There are various Health Charms you can craft that all add a different number of hearts and armor to your character. We will update this list as we discover more Charms, but these are the ones we’ve unlocked so far:

Name Hearts Defense Crafting Recipe Grey Health Charm +1 1 Silk Thread x 3

Wolf Claw x 5

Bone x 3 Green Health Charm +2 3 Silk Thread x 3

Shell x 1

Marble x 1 Blue Health Charm +3 5 Wool Thread x 3

Cut Amber x 3

Sand Claw x 3

Flexwood Rod x 3

Can You Stack Health Charms in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, you can stack up to three of the same kind of Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite. The player has three equipment slots at the bottom right side of their inventory that can be filled with any three charms. This means players can craft three green Health Charms for an additional six hearts and nine defenses.

We recommend you craft and equip three green Health Charms as early as possible. We put it off, favoring tools over charms, but the benefits of having six extra hearts and nine defense is well worth it in the early game.