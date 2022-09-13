How to reach the second half of the Glade of Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Obstacles aren’t unheard of in a game like Disney Dreamlight Valley. As expected, you will run into a fair number of them as you progress through the game. One of the biggest obstacles you will face is the massive mushrooms that block the path to the second half of the Glade of Trust. These mushrooms aren’t your average fungi and won’t go away by simply picking them up. You will need to get creative. Here is how you reach the second half of the Glade of Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to destroy the massive mushrooms

There are a lot of mushrooms that you will see throughout Dreamlight Valley. As you progress through the game, you will see more of these mushrooms, especially in the Glade of Trust. When you finally open the way to the glade, you will get a quest from Merlin that ends with you learning of a way to destroy the large mushrooms. Progress further down Merlin’s questline and you will learn how to permanently destroy the large purple mushrooms. Unfortunately, that won’t work on the ones blocking the path in the Glade of Trust.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to reach the second half of the Glade of Trust, you will need to continue down Merlin’s questline until you obtain the quest called ‘The Final Trial.’ This quest will become available when you raise Merlin’s Friendship Level to level 10. This will take some time so be prepared. Once you obtain the quest, you will have some items to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Merlin will ask you to obtain Falling Water and the Ice Heart. These can be retrieved from the waterfall in the Glade of Trust and by burying the Ice Seed in the Frozen Heights. Using these materials, and some mushrooms, you will need to craft an enchantment at a crafting table. Once this is done, take the enchantment to Merlin and he will upgrade your Watering Can so that you can destroy the mushrooms that block the path to the Glade of Trust.